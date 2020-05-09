Anti-Trump group calls for nationwide protests in 23 cities | 05 Sept 2020 | An anti-Trump group is calling for nationwide protests on Saturday -- seeking to fuel the left-wing protests that have roiled the country throughout the summer. The left-wing [sic] group "Refuse Facism" is organizing the nationwide events, in places like New York City, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the Hatfield Courthouse in Portland -- where protests and riots have hit the federal property for more than 100 days. "On September 5th, we must make a LIVING DECLARATION to the world that we are uniting, we are organizing, we are determined, we are preparing to struggle with all we've got, starting now and not stopping until the Trump/Pence regime is driven from power and its fascist program brought to a halt," the group said in a statement. Elsewhere, protests are planned for Detroit, Houston, San Francisco and Chicago. According to Reuters, the group has protests planned in 23 cities all together. [Where were these frauds when unelected George W. Bush was blowing up the Middle East and murdering 100,000 Iraqis? Where were protests when Obama/Biden's CIA was backing and funding ISIS, to justify continued intervention in the Middle East, after Obama lied and said he wanted to end the war in (on) Iraq? Notice how these scum-bags never protest the Big Tech tyrants - the biggest monopolists in world history - to force them to allow free speech, Amazon to actually pay taxes, economic justice, and/or an end to intervention in foreign lands at the behest of globalists? Of course not. Because George Soros and other corporate socialists are funding these terrorists. They ARE the Deep State, executing a coup. --LRP]