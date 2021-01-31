Anti-Trump PAC: Current GOP 'No Different' from ISIS | 31 Jan 2021 | A recently released video clip from the left-wing MeidasTouch PAC brands Republican Party members as "traitors" unworthy of being called conservatives while describing the GOP as "no different" from the ISIS terror group. The statements came from MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas on the PAC's podcast in an over two-minute clip published Friday. In one tweet, the video was introduced with a message referring to the Republican Party as the “GOP terrorist party." Flashing pictures of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) each with the label "traitor," the video includes Meiselas stating “there is nothing conservative about them whatsoever." The video has gained nearly half a million views on Twitter alone, with the hashtag "#GOPDomesticTerrorists" trending on app as a result.