Anti-Trumpers Look to Blacklist Trump's Election Lawyers: 'Make Them Famous' | 10 Nov 2020 | Law firms representing President Donald Trump in election lawsuits are under relentless assault by the Twitter blue check leftist mob as well as other various anti-Trump personalities and groups which have threatened to blacklist and tarnish the reputation of both the firms as well as their employees and clients. With the Trump team planning fresh legal challenges in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, and with campaign staff being redeployed to these areas, the election battle appears far from over. Jones Day, one of the country's largest law firms, is the most prominent firm representing President Trump and the Republican Party as they prepare to wage a legal war challenging the election outcome. As a result, the litigation powerhouse has received a slew of threats in recent days. Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke called for the firm to be "dragged through the mud." ...The Lincoln Project, a Never Trump political action committee (PAC), is set to launch a massive digital campaign hammering law firms representing the Trump campaign and targeting clients as well.