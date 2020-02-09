Anti-vaccine group sues Facebook, claims 'fact-checking' is censorship | 18 Aug 2020 | A notorious anti-vaccine group spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed suit today in federal court in California alleging that Facebook's "fact-checking" [censorship] program for false scientific or medical misinformation violates its constitutional rights. [It does.] Children's Health Defense claims in its suit that Facebook, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the organizations Science Feedback, Poynter, and PolitiFact acted "jointly or in concert with federal government agencies" to infringe on CHD's First and Fifth Amendment rights. The suit also alleges Facebook and the fact-checking organizations colluded to commit wire fraud by "clearing the field" of anti-vaccine ads. Facebook has "insidious conflicts with the pharmaceutical industry and its captive health agencies," CHD claimed in a press release. "Facebook currently censors Children’s Health Defense's page, targeting its purge against factual information about vaccines, 5G and public health agencies." "This is an important First Amendment case testing the boundaries of government authority to openly censor unwanted critiques of government policies and pharmaceutical and telecom products on privately owned internet platforms," Kennedy added in a written statement.