Anti-vax protesters detained after storming AMC theater in midtown [Right, they were detained - but you're free to walk if you loot a Rite Aid.] | 7 Feb 2022 | At least 10 people were taken into police custody after a group of anti-vaccine protestors stormed the AMC Empire 25 movie theater in midtown on Monday night, police said. Police said the group invaded the West 42nd street theater around 6:30 p.m. Those detained were awaiting charges on Monday night, cops said. Video posted on social media from outside of the AMC shows NYPD officers escorting several men out of the theater into a van as a group of protesters can be heard loudly chanting. "My body, my choice. The vaccine you won't force," the crowd repeated. Another video, posted from inside of one of the theaters shows protesters engaged in an apparent "sit-in" in large theater seats while talking to responding officers.