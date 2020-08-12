Antifa activists suspected of attacking GOP club in New York | 07 Dec 2020 | Anti[sic]fa activists are accused of not only attacking Republicans, but also Christmas and Hanukkah. New York City's venerable Metropolitan Republican Club, a G.O.P. bastion on Manhattan's Upper East Side, was allegedly vandalized by activists targeting its support of President Trump and its holiday religious celebrations."I am deeply disturbed and disgusted at this attack," club president Ian Walsh Reilly told Fox News."Republicans are in a situation where we can come together under social guidelines and hold an election night party that went off flawlessly," he explained. "We were then having a celebration of religion, of Christianity and Judaism and their holidays, and that was the date they chose to attack the Met Club. It shows such intolerance from the very people who say they are anti-fascist."