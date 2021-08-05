Antifa, BLM Activists Armed With Rifles Block Traffic, Assault Drivers in Portland | 7 May 2021 | A large group of Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with people this week during a march in Portland and at least one person was hospitalized for reasons that were not specified, police said. The confrontations between protesters and citizens happened in broad daylight on Wednesday and involved multiple people and separate cases. At least two of the incidents were captured on video, showing armed protesters getting into a conflict with two drivers who appear to attempt to drive through their march.