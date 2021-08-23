Antifa members throw explosives, disperse chemical spray in violent Portland riots --Approximately 50 Antifa members and 100 right-wing protesters clashed in violent riots on the streets of Portland | 23 Aug 2021 | Members of Antifa [aka Profa] clashed with right-wing protesters in Portland Sunday evening, according to reports. "People are lighting fireworks and dispersing chemical spray," Portland authorities tweeted. "Those crossing line into criminal activity are subject to arrest. Some traffic lanes are being periodically affected." ...Independent journalist Andy Ngo identified one of the two groups as Antifa and shared video footage of explosives being thrown and a van being crashed.