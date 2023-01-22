Antifa protesters in Atlanta are calling for 'Night of Rage' against cops after shooting near training facility dubbed 'Cop City' left one man dead and a state trooper injured | 19 Jan 2023 | Violent Antifa protecters are calling for a "Night of Rage" against police officers after a raid of "Cop City" left an activist dead and a state trooper injured. Georgia State Patrol troopers swooped on the autonomous zone at the site of the future $90million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in a "clearing operation" on Wednesday. In a press conference, Georgia Bureau of Investigations director Michael Register confirmed that the shooting was in self-defense, with the protester opening fire "without warning" at the trooper. But activists are now calling for a "Night of Rage' and bloodshed against the police following the shooting -- threatening to enact "reciprocal violence" against the authorities. In a statement posted on social media, the Scenes from the Atlanta Forest account said: "A call for retaliation. Consider this a call for reciprocal violence to be done to the police and their allies. On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are, you are invited to participate in a night of rage in order to honor the memory of our fallen comrade."