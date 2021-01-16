Antifa Supporter Who Called for Killing Trump Supporters Is Arrested, Claims He's Connected to Soros | 16 Jan 2021 | On Friday, Antifa supporter Daniel Alan Baker was arrested for plotting to kill Trump supporters as well as police on Inauguration day. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida, Baker was arrested on a federal charge for the "transmission of a threat to kidnap or injure." Baker shared links online for his "Call to Arms." Meaww.com reported: "Baker issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol this Sunday, January 17. He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protesters and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms," said federal prosecutors. The article further revealed that Baker had taken to his YouTube channel to post a video of him printing out fliers that read "CALL TO ARMS JANUARY 20TH!" ...According to the criminal complaint, Baker himself stated that he received money from George Soros and would be giving cash rewards to people who provide information against Trump supporters in a video that was posted to Youtube.