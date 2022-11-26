ANTIFA Terrorists Are Reportedly Planning Terror Attacks on Tesla Dealerships | 26 Nov 2022 | CEO of Tesla Elon Musk is concerned about a recent tweet that is encouraging arson at Tesla dealerships all across the United States. The report originated from journalist Andy Ngo who shared a screenshot on his Twitter account from a now-suspended user who was calling for members of Antifa to "protest" outside of Tesla dealerships. The tweet from the now-deleted Antifa-affiliated account read "Tonight in Portland! Every city, every town! Show up at your local Tesla dealerships in protest of Elon Musk!." In that same tweet was a picture of a Tesla on Fire, which has Tesla dealerships across the country on high alert.