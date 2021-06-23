Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee dies by 'suicide' in prison - report | 23 June 2021 | Eccentric tech entrepreneur [aka anti-deep state critic] John McAfee [allegedly] died by suicide in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday evening -- hours after reports surfaced that he would be extradited to face federal charges in the US, according to local media.McAfee, the founder of a antivirus software company, was arrested in October of last year and awaiting extradition when he was found dead, police sources told the newspaper El Pais.