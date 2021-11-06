Antrim County Attorney DePerno Releases Bombshell Report – Claims County Voting Machines Were Logged Into Remotely – Decertifies Entire Antrim Election | 9 June 2021 | Michigan Attorney Matthew DePerno released new information from his investigation into the Antrim County 2020 election. In May, DePerno broke the news that the Antrim County tabulator machines can be reopened after the election. The machines can then run more ballots through the tabulator, print off a new tabulator tape with new ballots, and then backdate that tape to November 3rd. On Tuesday, Matt DePerno dropped another bomb that he says should disqualify the 2020 Antrim County election. According to DePerno, the Dominion Voting Machines were accessed from the outside and remotely logged into after the election.