AOC begged to go to exclusive Met Gala, even if it meant breaking the rules By Nicole Gelinas | 5 March 2023 | Courtesy of an ongoing congressional ethics investigation into Bronx Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, we now know the trick to socialism: Don't pay for stuff. When AOC marched up the Met Museum steps in her famous dress 18 months ago, the slogan in red painted on the back, instead of reading "TAX THE RICH," should have read "STIFF THE PROLETARIAT." ...So AOC came by the biggest part of her Met Gala grift the old-fashioned way: trading off the elected position with which Bronx and Queens voters entrusted her. AOC snagged two free tickets (after much prodding by her campaign staffer) by cozying up to Vogue's Anna Wintour, who runs this show for the Met. AOC's written invitation specifically informed her that she and her boyfriend were "guests of Vogue." ...Even with these heavy discounts, AOC tried to weasel out of paying this vendor, and multiple other hard-working New York City small-business people. "It appears several thousands of dollars' worth of services may have remained unpaid absent the [Office of Congressional Ethics] initiating this review," investigators have found (so far).