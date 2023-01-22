AOC heckled over Ukraine weapons --Protesters interrupted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's town hall event to demand an end to the arms shipments | 22 Jan 2023 | U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Soros-installed Great Reset pea-brain-NY) had an event in New York on Saturday disrupted by a group of demonstrators who rose to their feet and began singing a Latin hymn for peace. The protestors were voicing their objection to the self-professed progressive's [sic] vote to send billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine. Holding signs reading "negotiation not annihilation" and "stop sending weapons to Ukraine," the group sang "Dona Nobis Pacem," a Latin hymn used in the Catholic mass that translates as "Give Us Peace." We always support everyone's First Amendment rights here and everyone has the complete right to political expression,” Ocasio-Cortez responded, but only after the protesters had been removed from the premises by security. A member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Ocasio-Cortez...voted in May to provide Ukraine with $40 billion in military and economic aid, a decision that led a left-wing activist to accuse her of "voting to start a nuclear war" during a similar town hall in October.