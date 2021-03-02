AOC Wasn't Even in the Capitol Building During Her 'Near Death' Experience | 03 Feb 2021 | Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wasn't even in the Capitol building where all the action was going down. If she was in her office, she was in the Cannon Building which is nearby, but a different building. But of course, many didn't get the logistics and just assumed that she was in the Capitol building. According to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has an office in the same hall as AOC, two doors away, there were never any rioters in their hall so there was never any physical danger from rioters coming in at any point.