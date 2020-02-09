Appeals court agrees to delay release of Trump's tax returns | 01 Sept 2020 | A federal appeals court agreed to delay the release of President Trump's tax returns on Tuesday -- hours after it heard arguments from the president's lawyer about why the papers should remain hidden. The 2nd Circuit Court of appeals ordered the documents remain secret until at least Sept. 25, when they will hear merits argument in the president's appeal to block a subpoena of the documents by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. The legal battle to keep the tax information hidden stems from an investigation by Vance into Trump's financial dealings.