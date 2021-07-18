Appeals Court Agrees to Review Decision on Big Tech's Section 230 Immunity | 17 July 2021 | A little-watched civil rights case that threatens Silicon Valley's Section 230 immunity took a huge step forward on July 16, as an appeals court that rarely does so agreed to review a lower court's decision. The U.S. Appeals Court for the Second Circuit in New York agreed to review a lower court's ruling that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) protects Big Tech companies such as Vimeo from civil rights liability in censorship cases. Big Tech censorship became a hot button issue during the 2020 presidential campaign when then-President Donald Trump was selectively censored by Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.