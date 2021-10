Appeals court allows Texas abortion law to stand | 14 Oct 2021 | The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday allowed Texas's restrictive abortion law to remain in place. The ruling, which came on a 2-1 vote, comes after the court last week reinstated the law after it was briefly blocked by a federal judge. The newest ruling will allow the law to be in effect while the case regarding the ban on abortions after six weeks winds through the courts.