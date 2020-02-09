Appeals court deals setback to Flynn's attempt to end DOJ case against him --The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals voted 8-2 to reject Flynn's effort to dismiss the case immediately. | 31 Aug 2020 | A federal appeals court has dealt a setback to Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, ruling that a District Court judge can proceed with a planned hearing on the Justice Department's attempt to abandon the criminal false-statement case against Flynn. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, voted 8-2 to reject Flynn's effort to dismiss the case immediately. The court's ruling Monday also rejected efforts by Flynn to remove District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan from the case over allegations of bias. The new decision effectively overturns a June ruling from a divided three-judge panel, who backed Flynn's attempt to force an end to the prosecution.