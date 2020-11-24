Appeals Court Grants Expedited Review of Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Lawsuit | 23 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday secured a legal win after the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted an expedited review of their appeal from a Pennsylvania court, according to Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis. According to the order, Trump's "motion for emergency expedited review is granted at the direction of the court." Their brief now needs to be filed by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. "The court will advise if oral argument desired," it said. Pennsylvania's 67 counties are scheduled to certify their election results by the end of Monday before sending them to state election officials.