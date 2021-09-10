Appeals court puts temporary hold on judge's order blocking Texas 6-week abortion ban | 8 Oct 2021 | A federal appeals court on Friday night put a temporary hold on a judge's order that had blocked Texas' six-week abortion ban. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals acted swiftly to grant Texas' request for an administrative stay of the order, which it had filed Friday afternoon. The state's move came after US District Judge Robert Pitman just days earlier issued a sweeping order blocking the law at the request of the US Justice Department, which had brought a legal challenge last month. On Friday night, the New Orleans-based appellate court also asked for the Justice Department to respond by 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday to a request by Texas that Pitman's order be frozen while its appeal is considered by the 5th Circuit.