Appeals court reaffirms stay on Biden workplace vaccine mandate, cites 'severe' risks --The Fifth Circuit granted a temporary stay on enforcement of the federal mandate on Nov. 6, one day after the rule was announced | 12 Nov 2021 | A federal appeals court reaffirmed its decision Friday to enact a stay on Joe Biden's workplace vaccination mandate following a legal challenge from Texas and several other states. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration to "take no steps to implement or enforce the Mandate until further court order." The decision was the latest development in what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle over the mandate's legality. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a vocal critic of the workplace vaccine mandate, lauded the court's decision on Twitter. "Citing Texas's 'compelling argument[s],' 5th Circuit has stayed OSHA's unconstitutional & illegal private-business vaccine mandate. WE WON! Litigation will continue, but this is a massive victory for Texas & FREEDOM from Biden's tyranny & lawlessness," Paxton wrote.