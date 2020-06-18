Appeals court says Trump administration can't force drugmakers to disclose prices | 17 June 2020 | A federal appeals court [Judge Patricia Millett] ruled against the Trump administration on Wednesday, finding that it does not have the legal authority to mandate that drug manufacturers display the prices of their medicines in television advertisements. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled unanimously against the administration, finding that the Department of Health and Human Services's rule was unlawful in its scope. The court's ruling is a blow to the White House's efforts to drive down prescription drug prices, a key issue cited by Americans in an election year. White House spokesman Judd Deere fired back in a statement to the AP, accusing the court of being part of the "D.C. Swamp."