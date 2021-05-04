Apple CEO Tim Cook Joins Corporate Chorus Attacking Georgia Voting Law | 02 April 2021 | Apple CEO Tim Cook recently discussed the American voting system in a statement provided to Axios, saying that voting should be "easier than ever," in the modern age. Cook has joined the chorus of corporate leaders attacking Georgia's election law. Axios reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook recently spoke to the publication about the U.S. voting system and has joined others in condemnation of Georgia's new voting law.