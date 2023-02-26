Apple iPhone's Clean Energy Charging causes stir on social media over battery charging times, 'shaming' | 26 Feb 2023 | Apple iPhone users were stirred up on Sunday as they became aware of a somewhat new feature intended to reduce the carbon footprint by charging only when lower carbon-emission electricity is available. Apple introduced Clean Energy Charging with the release of iOS 16.1 on Oct. 24, 2022. The company claims that when the mode is enabled and a phone is connected to a charger, the iPhone gets a report of carbon emissions generated by the local energy grid and uses that information to determine when to charge the phone. One Twitter user raised the red flag to other users that if they notice their iPhone was charging a little slower, it could be because of Clean Energy Charging.