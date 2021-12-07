Arizona AG seeks injunction to reverse Biden administration's ending of border wall construction | 12 July 2021 | Arizona's attorney general on Monday announced that his office is seeking a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration's efforts to end border wall construction and the Trump-era Remain-in-Mexico policy -- claiming the moves violate environmental law. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office first sued the Department of Homeland Security in April, alleging the administration has not complied with its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it ended border wall construction and the Remain-in-Mexico policy -- which kept migrants in Mexico until their hearings were processed. Biden signed an order ending border wall construction on his first day in office. His administration also ended the Remain-in-Mexico policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).