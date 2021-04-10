Arizona Authorities Probing Illegal Recording of Sen. Sinema | 4 Oct 2021 | Authorities in Arizona are probing the illegal bathroom recording of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), officials confirmed with The Epoch Times on Monday. Sinema was harassed over the weekend at Arizona State University (ASU) in Phoenix, where she teaches. She was followed by activists into a bathroom and recorded while inside, a violation of state law. "The ASU Police Department is working with Senator Sinema and conducting a full investigation of the incident that occurred Sunday," Adam Wolfe, the public information officer for the university, told The Epoch Times in an email.