Arizona Counties Threatened With Class 6 Felony Charges if They Won't Certify the Rigged Election | 29 Nov 2022 | Kari Lake has spoken out against the rigged and conflict-ridden Arizona Midterm Elections, which were certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and several other counties today... It was revealed yesterday by a Yavapai County supervisor that Arizona county officials were threatened with Class 6 felony charges if they refused to certify the fraudulent election. "We've been informed the entire Yavapai BOS, with one Democrat exception, expressed a belief the election had serious errors, but were told by the county attorney, deputy attorney, and county ddministrator they MUST certify today or face Class 6 felony charges," according to Kari Lake War Room. Ron Gould of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors was also told that he would be arrested if he did not certify the election. "I found out today that I have no choice but to vote 'aye' or I will be arrested and charged with a felony," Ron Gould said during the Board of Supervisors Special Meeting on Monday.