Arizona GOP congressman introduces No Vaccine Passport Act --Rep. Andy Biggs says vaccine passports 'will simply impose more Big Brother surveillance on our society' | 08 April 2021 Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs introduced legislation Thursday that would ban federal agencies from creating "vaccine passports." ...Republicans in Congress have condemned the idea as an invasion of privacy and an opening for government surveillance. "I am profoundly disturbed that the Biden Administration would even consider imposing vaccine passports on the American people," Biggs said in a statement Thursday. "My private healthcare decisions--and yours--are nobody else's business. Vaccine passports will not help our nation recover from COVID-19, instead, they will simply impose more Big Brother surveillance on our society."