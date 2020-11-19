Arizona Governor Won't Accept Election Results Until All Lawsuits Are Settled | 19 Nov 2020 | Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the state's election isn't over until all court cases have been settled, as the Trump campaign and state GOP filed lawsuits in Maricopa County in a bid to block officials from certifying the election results due to alleged voter irregularities and improprieties. "There are legal claims that are being challenged in court and everybody on the ballot has certain access rights and remedies and if they want to push that they are able. Once those are adjudicated and the process plays out, I will accept the results of the election," the Republican governor said in a news conference on Wednesday.