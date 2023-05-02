Arizona hospital on brink of collapse after spending $20 million on migrant care --Dr. Robert Treschel said the $20 million care cost does not include infrastructure expenses | 5 Feb 2023 | Migrant patients are overwhelming a border town's sole hospital, straining medical resources and placing the facility on the brink of collapse without sufficient funding to accommodate the influx of people. Dr. Robert Transchel, the president and CEO of Yuma, Arizona's Yuma Regional Medical Center, told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy Sunday on Fox & Friends Weekend that the problem is nothing new. "It's been a long journey," he said. "We've been at this for well over a year now. We tracked our uncompensated care for a period of over six months, and we calculated that we've provided over $20 million in uncompensated care to the migrants crossing the border." Transchel said neither the city, the state nor the federal government is providing funds to accommodate the costs associated with the migrant influx. He added that, despite taking the issue to Arizona officials and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the problem remains unsolved.