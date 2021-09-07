Arizona Lawmaker Advises People to Put Up 'No Trespassing' Signs to Deter Door-to-Door Vaccine Checks | 8 July 2021 | Earlier this week, Joe Biden lobbied for higher numbers of Americans to get vaccinated even if it means going "community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oft-times door to door, literally knocking on doors." Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was quick to respond. In a July 6 letter to the Biden administration, Brnovich said he was "greatly alarmed" by remarks indicating the possible use of medical records to obtain contact information on Americans who haven’t been vaccinated. "If this is the case, this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona," Brnovich wrote. Arizona state Sen. Kelly Townsend, a Republican, advised Arizona residents to put up "no trespassing" signs to ward off government compliance checkers. "I have spoken to local law enforcement, and if you don't want the Federal government on your property asking about vaccines, they advise you to post a no trespassing sign in a visible location. This is a prerequisite to [being] able to charge someone for being there against your will," Townsend wrote on Twitter on July 7.