Arizona lawmaker calls on Mayorkas to resign | 25 Nov 2022 | Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign on Friday, warning that he will face House investigations if he refuses. The border state lawmaker's message comes days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised to launch investigations in next year's Republican-controlled House to determine whether Mayorkas should be impeached... "I personally have signed on to legislation to impeach Mayorkas. Prior to that, I signed on to legislation that he resign, and I signed on to letters asking him to resign," Lesko said on Fox News. Lesko, a member of the House Border Security Caucus, went on to accuse the DHS chief of lying to Congress about the situation on the southern border.