Arizona Lawmaker Responds to AG Garland: 'You Will Not Touch Arizona Ballots or Machines Unless You Want to Spend Time in Arizona Prison' | 11 June 2021 | Earlier on Friday, the Biden Department of Justice warned state lawmakers that if they proceeded to audit fraudulent elections, they will be targeted by the Biden administration. The US Constitution specifically gives the power to the states to regulate federal elections as they see fit. Following the threats by the Biden regime, former fighter pilot and Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers (R) warned Merrick Garland to stay in his lane. Rogers tweeted: You will not touch Arizona ballots or machines unless you want to spend time in an Arizona prison.