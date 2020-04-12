Arizona Legislature Calls for Immediate 'Forensic Audit' of Dominion Voting Machines | 04 Dec 2020 | The Arizona House and Senate have called for an audit of the Maricopa County election software and equipment following allegations of fraud and other irregularities presented by President Donald Trump's team earlier this week. In a news release Friday, GOP leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature sought an independent audit of Dominion Voting Systems software--used in Maricopa County--called for the audit. State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican said that Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors "is supportive of conducting an independent audit of their voting software and equipment," adding: "It is important we maintain all of the voting public’s confidence in our elections, and this is a positive step." House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, a Republican, said that "a significant number of voters believe that fraud occurred," citing "the number of irregularities" that allegedly occurred in Maricopa County and elsewhere in the state.