Arizona Sec of State State Hobbs, Dem governor nominee, showed up to office 19 days in past 6 months --Hobbs’ absences from her state office have lasted weeks | 20 Oct 2022 | Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs has only showed up to her state office 19 days in the past six months, records reveal. Between April 1 and Oct. 14, Hobbs has swiped her security badge at the Arizona state Capitol Building, which houses the secretary of state’s office, a total of 19 days, according to documents obtained through a public records request and shared with Fox News Digital. Just last week, Hobbs told local radio host Barry Markson that she is "actively involved" with her office while she continues to campaign for governor.