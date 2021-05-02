Arizona Senate to Consider Contempt Charge in Election Fight | 03 Feb 2021 | Republicans who control the Arizona Senate are moving ahead with their threat to pass a contempt resolution finding Maricopa County has failed to comply with a subpoena demanding access to elections equipment and ballots cast in the November election. The Senate Rules committee plans to meet Wednesday afternoon to start the procedure for introducing the resolution. Timing on a full Senate vote is unclear. If the resolution passes, board members could be jailed for failing to comply.