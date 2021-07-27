Arizona Senate Issues Fresh Subpoena for 2020 Election Audit | 27 July 2021 | Arizona senators on Monday issued a new subpoena to the state’s largest county for materials related to the 2020 election. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Arizona Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen ordered Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors to hand over ballot envelopes or ballot envelope images, voter records, and routers or router images. The Republican-controlled board was also commanded to provide all findings concerning any systems breach that took place within six months of the Nov. 3, 2020, election, as well as all usernames and passwords for machines used in the election. And the board was also told to appear at the Arizona State Capitol for a hearing on Aug. 2.