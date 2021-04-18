Arizona Senate to Start Major Audit of 2.1 Million 2020 Presidential Election Ballots | 18 April 2021 | The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, is ready to start a major audit of 2.1 million ballots for the 2020 presidential election. The recount will be done by hand this time. The state Senate said in March they would be conducting a "broad and detailed" audit, adding that they will test voting machines, scan ballots, look for IT breaches, and perform a hand count. The state-issued subpoenas needed in order to execute the audit have been pending since mid-December and were ruled as valid on Feb. 25.