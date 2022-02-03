Arizona Senate study estimates 200k ballots counted in 2020 with mismatched signatures --Estimate is more than eight times the number of mismatches acknowledged by the county. | 28 Feb 2022 | A study of Maricopa County's mail ballots in Arizona's 2020 presidential election estimates that more than 200,000 ballots with mismatched signatures were counted without being reviewed, or "cured" -- more than eight times the 25,000 signature mismatches requiring curing acknowledged by the county. Commissioned by the Arizona State Senate, the signature verification pilot study was conducted by Shiva Ayyadurai's Election Systems Integrity Institute, which released its final report to the public on Tuesday... The pilot study extrapolated from the sample that more than 204,430 ballots should have been cured, and 5,277 should have been rejected.