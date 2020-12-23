Arizona Senators Sue to Enforce Subpoenas for Election Equipment, Records | 23 Dec 2020 | The president of the Arizona Senate and the chairman of the state senate's Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit on Dec. 21 asking the Maricopa County Superior Court to enforce a pair of subpoenas that sought ballot tabulation equipment and voting records from county election officials. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Eddie Farnsworth, both Republicans, had issued the subpoenas to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 15. In response, the board voted against complying and filed a lawsuit to determine whether it is obligated to produce the materials sought. The Arizona Senate lawsuit states that after the Nov. 3 election, state lawmakers were inundated with questions and complaints from citizens who were concerned with the integrity of the election and whether their votes were correctly counted.