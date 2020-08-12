Arizona Supreme Court Agrees to Hear GOP Election Challenge Lawsuit | 07 Dec 2020 | Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward said she's filing an appeal with the state's Supreme Court to challenge the certification of the Nov. 3 election results. Ward told local station KTAR-TV that she filed an appeal with the Arizona Supreme Court on Dec. 4 to reverse the state's certification. The court confirmed that it received her appeal on Monday, saying it would decide the matter without an oral argument, the news outlet reported. It came after a Maricopa County judge ruled that Ward's petition failed to prove any fraud occurred when she tried to challenge the results in the county, which includes Phoenix.