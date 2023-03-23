Arizona Supreme Court Breathes New Life Into Key Part of Kari Lake's Election Lawsuit | 23 March 2023 | The Arizona Supreme Court has sent a key part of Kari Lake's election lawsuit back to trial court for review, breathing new life into the former gubernatorial candidate's legal challenge to the outcome that she says was unfair. In an order issued on March 22, the Arizona Supreme Court directed the trial court to review a key claim related to signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County, reviving Lake’s hopes in her election challenge. "The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards. Thanks to this ruling, my team will get the chance to topple it," Lake said in a statement expressing satisfaction with the ruling... In her complaint to the Arizona Supreme Court, Lake raised seven legal issues with the request for review, including the allegation that 35,563 "unaccounted for ballots" were intermingled with other ballots at a processing facility and that procedures on testing tabulating machines weren't followed, and so the results of the election were at the very least "uncertain."