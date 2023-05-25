Arizona's Kari Lake Announces Plans to 'Paint the State Red,' Appeal Election Ruling | 24 May 2023 | Arizona Republican Kari Lake is launching a grassroots "ballot-chasing" operation to boost Republican turnout in future Arizona elections and "paint the state red." "We're going to start rolling up our sleeves and playing by the same rules [Democrats] play by," Lake said while surrounded by supporters at a May 23 press conference in Phoenix. "And when you get a fed-up mom who plays by those rules, watch out, because we're not letting this happen again," she added. Noting that nearly 90 percent of Arizona voters are on the permanent early voter list, Lake explained that her team, led by Strong Communities Action Chairwoman Merissa Hamilton, would be doing everything in their power to sway those voters and "take back" Arizona. "If we've got to work in their rigged system, we'll work in their rigged system," she said.