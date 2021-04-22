Arizona's Maricopa County Delivers Ballots, Equipment for 2020 Election Audit | 22 April 2021 | Voting equipment and more than 2 million ballots are being delivered to a facility in Arizona's Maricopa County this week in preparation for a 2020 election audit set to start on April 23. Equipment, including 385 tabulators, was delivered and unloaded at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on April 21, while boxes of the ballots began arriving early on April 22. Maricopa County officials arranged for the deliveries, which took several trips and were supported by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office personnel, to comply with subpoenas from the state Senate.