Arizona's Paul Gosar Proposes Amending Coronavirus Package to Replace Pork With $10,000 Stimulus Checks --Gosar wants direct aid to the American people. | 27 Feb 2021 | Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona has proposed that the federal government pay stimulus checks of $10,000 to Americans beleaguered by the coronavirus pandemic, adopting an approach that would prioritize direct payments to individuals over payments to state and local governments. Gosar's Amendment, offered on Friday night, would also replace payments to extend federal unemployment benefits.