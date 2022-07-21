Armed assailant attacks Lee Zeldin with a knife at campaign event --The assailant has not yet been identified, but is in law enforcement custody | 21 July 2022 | A knife-wielding assailant stormed the stage of New York Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin on Thursday night while he delivered a campaign speech. Zeldin was speaking on bail reform at the local VFW in Perinton, N.Y., when the attacker, screaming hysterically, got on stage and wrestled with the Republican before being subdued by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly, local news outlet Rochester First reported. The assailant has not yet been identified, but is in law enforcement custody. Zeldin was unharmed and resumed speaking after the incident.