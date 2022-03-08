Armed guard allegedly thought school shooting was 'drill' with 'good makeup' | 3 Aug 2020 | An attorney representing victims of the Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High School shooting in Michigan that left four students dead and seven injured revealed on Wednesday that an armed security guard employed by the school district allegedly thought the shooting was a drill with "good makeup." "What we now know is this. When the shots rang out at 12:51…Ms. Potts walked down the hallway, where, ultimately, she found Tate Myre," Johnson said during a Wednesday press conference. "...Tate had already been shot. He was on the ground. Ms. Potts told the investigators that when she looked at Tate, she thought, ‘Boy, this ALICE drill -- they’re really using good makeup." Oxford Community School District security guard Kimberly Potts, a 20-year veteran of Oakland County law enforcement, allegedly thought the shooting was an ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) drill even after she saw the body of deceased 16-year-old Myre.