Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home | 8 June 2022 | An armed California man incensed about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Wednesday, officials and a report said. The man, who was not identified, allegedly told police officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the Washington Post reported. In a statement, the Supreme Court said the man was armed and "made threats against Justice Kavanaugh." The suspect was taken to a local police station after he was arrested at about 1:50 a.m., the court spokesperson said. He was carrying an unspecified weapon and burglary tools, according to the Washington Post.